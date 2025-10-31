 MP News: 42-Year-Old Village Head Caught Taking ₹20K Bribe In Seoni; Lokayukta Caught Him Red-Handed
The accused has been booked under Sections 7, 13(1)(b), and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Amended 2018).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old sarpanch from Seoni district was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of ₹20,000 by the Lokayukta team on Friday.

article-image

The accused, Dinesh Kumar Koreti, sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Dhanoura, had allegedly demanded ₹1 lakh from a villager, Radheshyam Banjara (33), for not raising objections to the construction of his house on residential land.

After negotiation, the bribe amount was settled at ₹60,000. As part of the first installment, Radheshyam went to the sarpanch’s house and handed over ₹20,000, which Koreti accepted and kept. \

The Lokayukta team, which had laid a trap, immediately caught him with the marked money.

article-image

According to Lokayukta SP Anjuta Patle, the accused has been booked under Sections 7, 13(1)(b), and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Amended 2018).

The operation was carried out by Inspector Rahul Gajbhiye, Inspector Shashikala, Inspector Jitendra Yadav, and other Lokayukta officials.

Officials said the Lokayukta’s drive against corruption in the district is continuing actively.

They added that the department remains committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in public services across Madhya Pradesh.

