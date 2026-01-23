Bhopal News: All 6k Government Schools Sanction Electricity To Get Connections By March 31 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All schools under the school education department of the state government will have power connections by the end of the current financial year.

The state government has released Rs 28.91 crore to three power distribution companies to ensure electricity connections by March 31 this year to around 6,884 schools, which currently are functioning sans electricity.

A sum of Rs 10.13 crore has been paid to Madhya Pradesh Purva Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited for providing power connections to 2,752 schools. Similarly, Rs 7.64 crore has been paid to Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited for 1,606 schools and Rs 11.13 crore to Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited for 2,526 schools.

The Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) has been asked to provide drinking water facilities in all the schools lacking it. Tubewells will be sunk for schools in which making piped water supply is not possible.

According to govt data, the total number of government schools in the state is 92,439. Almost 99% of government schools (91,749) have toilet facilities, with 98.1% of schools providing separate toilets for girls (91,184 schools).

For boys, 97.9% of schools (88,449 out of 90,351) have toilet facilities. Drinking water is available in 99.6% of government schools (92,081 out of 92,439), and electricity is available in 87.9% of schools (81,278 schools). Libraries, book banks, and reading spaces are available in 92,343 schools. Medical consultation and check-up facilities are available in 67,083 schools.

Besides, it has also been decided that the uniform of schools in the vicinity of CM Rise (Sandipani) Schools will be the same as the Sandipani Schools so that the students of other schools do not feel inferior.

The state government is committed to equipping all its schools with basic facilities like electricity, drinking water and toilets.

Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Minister for School Education

Amount sanction to power distribution companies to supply electricity

Amount Discom Schools

Rs 10.13 crore eastern discom 2,752

Rs 7.64 crore Central discom 1,606

Rs 11.13 crore to western discom 2,526