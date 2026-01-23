MP News: Bhopal Girl Child Rape & Murder Case; High Court Confirms Death Sentence In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The high court on Thursday confirmed the death sentence awarded by the Special Court, Bhopal to a man for sexual assault and murder of a five-year- old girl.

A division bench comprising justices Vivek Agrawal and Ramkumar Choubey observed that the facts of the case in hand, when examined from both the offender’s and the offence’s point of view, led to a conclusion that this was a case which must fall in the rarest of rare category.

The court said, “We find no reason to deviate from the well-reasoned findings given by the learned trial court in imposing death penalty. Therefore, this court hereby confirms the death sentence awarded by the learned Special Judge Court to the appellant/accused ”.

The appellant challenged his death sentence by the Special Court, Bhopal under provisions of section 65(2)/5(m)/6, 64(2)(l)/5(j)(i)/6, 64(2)(m)/5(1)/6, and 66/5(j)(iv)/6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 alongwith section 103 of BNS.

The mother of the deceased girl made a complaint to the station house officer, Shahjahanabad, Bhopal, on 24.09.2024 that her daughter, aged about five, was missing.

The police recovered the body of a minor girl kept in a white plastic tank in the bathroom in the flat of a building in Eidgah Hills, Bhopal where co-accused mother and sister of the appellant were residing.