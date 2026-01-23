Bhopal News: CCTV Cameras At 226 Select Centres, Live Feed From Cameras Will Be Available At The Command Centre | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will use modern tech including jammers, geofencing, real time online monitoring, Google Maps, customized mobile apps and CCTV cameras, to curb paper leaks and mass copying in its examinations this year.

Around 16 lakh students will write the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year. The examinations will begin on February 10 and conclude on March 7 at 9,856 centers across the state.

The Board has installed CCTV cameras at 226 select centers. Live feed from these cameras would be available at the command center set up at the Board s headquarters in Bhopal as well as to the collectors and the District Education Officers (DEOs) of the respective districts. Jammers have been installed at 700 centers to prevent the use of mobile phones for copying or transmitting images of question papers.

As an additional measure, the police stations where the question papers will be kept and the examination centers where they will be taken have been geofenced. The center superintendents and the collector s representatives will jointly collect the question papers and take them to the centers.

They will click their photographs at both the places and upload them on an app. The time they take to cover the distance will be monitored using Google Maps. The entire process will also be videographed.

The flying squads, too, will be required to feed their movements into a customized app for monitoring and verification.

Officialese

Secretary of MPBSE, Buddhesh Kumar Vaidya told Free Press that the preparations for the examinations are complete. Centers have been identified, hall tickets for the examinees have been issued and all equipment has been tested, he said, adding that the chairperson of the Board will hold a video-conference with the district collectors on January 29 for a final discussion.

Software to be used to select center superintendents

Teachers and principals whose children are taking the examination will not be appointed as invigilators or center superintendents. Similarly, subject teachers will not be assigned invigilation work on the days on which examinations in their subjects are scheduled.

Software will be used to select teachers for appointment as center superintendents and assistant superintendents. The software will assign teachers to centers randomly.