 Bhopal News: Cyber Conmen Dupe Retired Railway Employee Of ₹5.5 Lakh
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 09:31 AM IST
Bhopal News: Cyber Conmen Dupe Retired Railway Employee Of ₹5.5 Lakh | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters duped a retired railway employee of Rs 5.50 lakh by threatening him with suspension of his pension. A case has been registered in this connection on his complaint by Itkhedi police against the unidentified users of the mobile numbers used in the fraud.

According to the complaint, Narendra Raikwar, a resident of Balaji Lake City in Lambakheda, recently retired after working as a carpenter with Indian Railways. His pension had already started.

Two days ago, Raikwar received a call from an unknown mobile number. The caller claimed there was a discrepancy in his pension records and warned that his pension could be stopped unless it was resolved immediately. The caller then sent an OTP to Raikwar’s mobile phone and asked him to share it.

Soon after Raikwar disclosed the OTP, around Rs 5.5 lakh was withdrawn from his bank account. Realizing he had been duped, he lodged a complaint with the cyber helpline. Following this, the police registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the cyber fraud.

