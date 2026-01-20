Bhopal News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against Former Senior District Registrar

ED | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) against Sobaran Singh Apouriya, the then senior district registrar Bhopal, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), before the Special Court, Bhopal said officials on Tuesday. Further, notice for pre-cognizance hearing has been issued against the accused.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta Office, Bhopal before the Special Court, Bhopal against Apouriya.

ED investigation revealed that Apouriya, while functioning as a public servant in the capacity of senior district registrar, Bhopal criminally misused his official position to acquire assets grossly disproportionate to his known sources of income amounting to Rs 97,13,289.

It was also revealed that he was the beneficiary of the proceeds of crime and he committed the offence of money laundering in relation to the proceeds of crime generated from the scheduled offence.

During the relevant check period, Apouriya, by abusing his official position, accumulated assets grossly disproportionate to his known and lawful sources of income, thereby generating substantial proceeds of crime.

Thereafter, he intentionally devised and implemented a laundering mechanism to retain, conceal, and enjoy the said proceeds, while attempting to distance himself from their ostensible ownership.

He knowingly acquired, possessed, concealed and used Proceeds of Crime and projected them as untainted by routing illicit cash through multiple family-held bank accounts and by converting the same into financial instruments and properties.