MP News: Overloaded Tractor Overturns Into Pond In Chhatarpur; Driver Killed, Minor Girl Injured |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tractor loaded with steel bars lost balance and overturned into a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Tuesday, resulting in the death of the driver and serious injuries to a minor girl.

The accident occurred on the Lavkushnagar-Chandla main road under the Lavkushnagar subdivision near Muderi village.

According to eyewitnesses, the tractor was going from Lavkushnagar towards Chandla. The tractor was loaded with gravel and steel bars.

According to reports, due to the uneven weight of the steel bars, the tractor lost it's control while taking a turn and overturned directly into the pond.

Locals carried the rescue operation

As soon as the vehicle overturned into the pond, even before the first responders could arrive at the spot, passersby and local villagers took charge. They jumped into the pond and started trying to pull out the injured people trapped near the tractor. Due to the heavy weight of the steel bars, several people worked together to move them.

During the rescue operation, people realised that a young girl was among the injured, who was also traveling in the tractor. The girl was trapped in the pile of steel bars, and it became extremely difficult to rescue her.

After about half an hour of effort, all the injured were rescued. During the rescue operation, some local youth also sustained minor injuries.

Injured rushed in four-wheeler

After the rescue operation was carried out, an ambulance was not available at the scene. Locals alleged that despite informing the authorities on time, medical help was delayed.

In this situation, a passerby set a remarkable example of humanity by using his private car to transport the injured to the Lavkushnagar Community Health Center.

Preliminary investigations suggest safety standards were not followed while transporting heavy construction materials like steel bars.

Frequent accidents on the same route

According to the villagers, overloaded tractors and trolleys frequently pass through this route. And, due to narrow roads and the pond on the side, even a slight mistake can lead to a major accident. The villagers also alleged that there is no safety wall or barricade along the edge of the pond, causing vehicles to fall directly into the water.

Notably, this is not the first accident on the Lavkushnagar-Chandla road. Previously, several tractors and other vehicles have lost control and met with accidents.

Lavkush Nagar SDOP Naveen Dubey confirmed about the accident. He said, "A tractor loaded with gravel and iron rods overturned in a pond. The driver died, while his niece sustained serious injuries.

Police officials assured that action will be taken against those responsible if overloading and negligence are found to be the cause of this tragic accident.