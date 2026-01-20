MP News: Woman Passenger With Crying Child Dragged Out Of Bus Over Fare Dispute In Shivpuri-- VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A woman passenger and her son was thrown out of a passenger bus after a dispute over fare in Shivpuri on Tuesday.

The incident was recorded on video, which later went viral on social media and led to police action against the accused bus conductor.

Video shows, the conductor forcefully pulling the woman out of the bus and pushing her onto the road. Her child can be seen crying continuously and appearing scared while his mother was dragged out of the bus. Despite the child’s distress, the conductor continued his aggressive behavior and abuse the woman.

The video also shows the conductor throwing the woman’s luggage out of the bus and onto the road. The woman can be heard shouting about money and arguing over the fare, but the conductor continues to abuse her verbally. After pushing her out, the conductor left the woman and her crying son on the roadside and drove away with the bus.

Watch the disturbing video below :

Woman Dragged Out Of A Passenger Bus, Abused By The Conductor Over A Fare Dispute#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/re2MBIfmMf — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) January 20, 2026

The incident took place in the Karera police station area of Shivpuri.

According to information, the argument began when the bus conductor and the woman passenger disagreed over the fare amount. The situation quickly turned violent when the conductor allegedly started abusing the woman using harsh language.

Soon after the video surfaced online, people expressed anger and concern over the treatment of the woman. Many social media users demanded strict action against the conductor.

The woman filed a complaint with the police. Based on her complaint, the Karera police registered a criminal case against the accused bus conductor and started an investigation. Police officials said they are examining the video and will question the conductor and other witnesses.

The police also stated that strict action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true.