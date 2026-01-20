 MP News: Woman Passenger With Crying Child Dragged Out Of Bus Over Fare Dispute In Shivpuri-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Woman Passenger With Crying Child Dragged Out Of Bus Over Fare Dispute In Shivpuri-- VIDEO

MP News: Woman Passenger With Crying Child Dragged Out Of Bus Over Fare Dispute In Shivpuri-- VIDEO

A woman passenger was dragged out of a bus over a fare dispute in the Karera area, abused by the conductor, and left on the roadside with her crying child. The conductor also threw her luggage onto the road. After the video went viral on social media, police registered a case and began an investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 02:44 PM IST
article-image

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A woman passenger and her son was thrown out of a passenger bus after a dispute over fare in Shivpuri on Tuesday.

The incident was recorded on video, which later went viral on social media and led to police action against the accused bus conductor.

Video shows, the conductor forcefully pulling the woman out of the bus and pushing her onto the road. Her child can be seen crying continuously and appearing scared while his mother was dragged out of the bus. Despite the child’s distress, the conductor continued his aggressive behavior and abuse the woman.

The video also shows the conductor throwing the woman’s luggage out of the bus and onto the road. The woman can be heard shouting about money and arguing over the fare, but the conductor continues to abuse her verbally. After pushing her out, the conductor left the woman and her crying son on the roadside and drove away with the bus.

FPJ Shorts
CMF Headphone Pro With 100 Hours Battery Life Goes On Sale In India: Price, Specifications
CMF Headphone Pro With 100 Hours Battery Life Goes On Sale In India: Price, Specifications
Gordon Ramsay Arrives In Mumbai! Michelin Star Chef Opens His Iconic 'Street Pizza' At Airport; Find Out What's On The Menu
Gordon Ramsay Arrives In Mumbai! Michelin Star Chef Opens His Iconic 'Street Pizza' At Airport; Find Out What's On The Menu
Trump Warns Of 200% Tariffs On French Wine, Shares Macron’s Message Amid Board Of Peace Row
Trump Warns Of 200% Tariffs On French Wine, Shares Macron’s Message Amid Board Of Peace Row
Lodha Developers Signs ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU For Data Centre Project, Total Investment Reaches ₹1.3 Lakh Crore
Lodha Developers Signs ₹1 Lakh Crore MoU For Data Centre Project, Total Investment Reaches ₹1.3 Lakh Crore

Watch the disturbing video below :

The incident took place in the Karera police station area of Shivpuri.

According to information, the argument began when the bus conductor and the woman passenger disagreed over the fare amount. The situation quickly turned violent when the conductor allegedly started abusing the woman using harsh language.

Read Also
MP News: CCTV Catches Mischievous Neighbour Deliberately Setting Fire At Paint Godown In...
article-image

Soon after the video surfaced online, people expressed anger and concern over the treatment of the woman. Many social media users demanded strict action against the conductor.

The woman filed a complaint with the police. Based on her complaint, the Karera police registered a criminal case against the accused bus conductor and started an investigation. Police officials said they are examining the video and will question the conductor and other witnesses.

The police also stated that strict action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Woman Passenger With Crying Child Dragged Out Of Bus Over Fare Dispute In Shivpuri-- VIDEO
MP News: Woman Passenger With Crying Child Dragged Out Of Bus Over Fare Dispute In Shivpuri-- VIDEO
MP News: Indian Cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson & Others Spotted Enjoying Jungle Safari At...
MP News: Indian Cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson & Others Spotted Enjoying Jungle Safari At...
MP News: CCTV Catches Mischievous Neighbour Deliberately Setting Fire At Paint Godown In...
MP News: CCTV Catches Mischievous Neighbour Deliberately Setting Fire At Paint Godown In...
MP News: State Delegation Holds Talks With Amara Raja Group To Discuss Renewable Energy Solutions
MP News: State Delegation Holds Talks With Amara Raja Group To Discuss Renewable Energy Solutions
MP News: Proposals For Vehicles, Furniture, Acs Won’t Be Accepted Under Third Supplementary Budget
MP News: Proposals For Vehicles, Furniture, Acs Won’t Be Accepted Under Third Supplementary Budget