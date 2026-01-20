MP News: 40-Year-Old Dies After Quack Administers Wrong Injection For Cough & Cold In Bhind

MP News: Quack Administers Wrong Injection For Cough & Cold, 40-Year-Old Dies In Bhind | Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old farmer died after allegedly being administered a wrong injection in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, as reported on Tuesday.

It is said the man was just suffering from cold and cough, however, was being treated by a quack.

According to information, the incident took place in Mihona town of Bhind district.

Regarding the matter, police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the accused doctor, who is currently absconding.

Man dies at clinic

According to police, the deceased, identified as Akhilendra alias Neeru Singh Rajawat, a resident of Jaganpura village, was suffering from cold and cough.

On Tuesday afternoon, he visited the clinic of Vijay Bangali, an unqualified doctor, in the Kashmir area of Mihona for treatment.

During the treatment, soon after the doctor administered an injection, Akhilendra’s condition suddenly worsened.

Before his family members could react or arrange medical help, he collapsed and died at the clinic.

FIR registered

Following the incident, the victim’s family accused the doctor of giving a wrong injection and informed the police. The police reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem, and began an investigation.

The post-mortem report and preliminary findings indicated negligence, after which a case was registered against the accused Vijay Bangali under sections related to culpable homicide.

Police officials said the accused doctor fled Mihona after the incident. Raids are being conducted at possible locations to arrest him.

7 people died in similar incident

A similar incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district in April 2025, when 7 people died after being treated by a fake cardiologist identified as Narendra Yadav.

He was performing unauthorised surgeries under the name and fake degrees of ‘Dr. N. John Camm’ a UK-based cardiologist. He conducted 15, out of which 7 victims died.

Later, NHRC took cognizance of the matter and ordered a thorough investigation in the matter.

The accused was arrested from Prayagraj, UP, on April 7, 2025.