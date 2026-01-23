MP News: City To Get 100 Electric Buses With State-Of-The-Art Tech In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur City Transport Services Limited (JCTSL) will soon get 100 electric AC buses equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

The depot construction and charging infrastructure on 4 acres in Kathonda is approximately 70 percent complete. The buses will arrive in three phases, including 40 buses in the first phase, 35 in the second and 25 in the third phase.

The buses will operate on all routes in the city, running after every 5 to 10 minutes.

The Jabalpur City Transport Services Limited (JCTSL) is the special purpose vehicle of the Jabalpur Municipal Corporation.

These buses will operate as ‘digital buses’ with special attention paid to passenger safety and convenience. Equipped with digital payment and automatic fare collection systems, CCTV cameras, panic buttons and GPS tracking, a public announcement system and real-time public information displays, these buses will travel 180 kilometres per day using single and opportunity charging.

The buses will operate on a gross cost model, with the government paying the operator Rs.58.14 per km.

This initiative will reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 4.745 million kg per year.

Approximately 50,000 passengers will benefit from convenient and affordable travel every day.

Corporation commissioner Ramprakash Ahirwar said a large depot was being constructed on 4 acres in Kathonda for bus maintenance and charging.

Currently, 70 per cent of the charging infrastructure work is complete.