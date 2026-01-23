 Bhopal Power Cut January 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Birla Mandir, Vallabh Nagar, Indra Nagar & More Check Full List
Several areas of Bhopal will face planned power cuts on January 24, 2026, due to maintenance and development works. Electricity supply will remain affected between 10 am and 5 pm in different locations for conductor replacement, DTR charging, line shifting, and installation work. Residents are advised to plan their activities accordingly.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of several areas in Bhopal will face power supply interruptions on Friday, January 24, due to maintenance, replacement, and development works being carried out by the power distribution company. The outages will be temporary and are part of planned infrastructure improvement works under different projects.

Area: Happy Homes, Patrakar Bhawan, MLA Rest House, Harrison House, IDBI Bank (Opp Airtel), Malviya Complex, DP Jewellers, Plot No. 4 Malviya Nagar, Harihar Complex, Radha Vallabh Complex, Nirupam Tower, 82 Malviya Nagar
Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Bare conductor will be replaced with covered conductor.

Area: Birla Mandir, Vallabh Nagar, Bhim Nagar and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Bare conductor to covered conductor replacement work.

Area: Lakshman Nagar, Nirmal Nursery, Old Dairy Farm, Vradh Aashram, Sharda Nagar, Mithhi Govindram School, Sant Hirdaram College
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
DTR charging work under RDSS project.

Area: F Ward, One Tree Hill
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
DTR charging work under RDSS project.

Area: Harijan Colony, Indra Nagar, Behta Gaon, Sadhu Vasvani College, H-Ward, Community Hall, G-Ward, F-Ward MPEB Campus, Arogya Kendra
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
DTR charging work under RDSS project.

Area: Bairagarh Road, Shant Ji Ki Kutiya, Bairagarh Police Station area
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
PWD construction work.

Area: Bardia Foods Bhopal, Dhruv Pesticides Govindpura, Mechanical Construction Bhopal, G.K. Industries, Manjeet Tech & Fab, Swastik Rubber Industries, Fitwell Corporation, Akshay Engineering Govindpura, Kanak Enterprises
Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Covered conductor stringing work under SSTD project.

Area: Palasi Village, Badwai Village, Elexer Green, Nice Space Colony, Rajnagar Palasi and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Interconnection work under STC project.

Area: New Kohefiza Colony
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Line shifting work under STC project.

Area: Adampur, Chhavni, Dobra, Chor Sagoni, Omega Farm, Gyan Ganga College, SAM College, J.K. Resort, AVM College, Agio Logistic, Dobra School and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
New DTR installation under STC project.

Area: BDA Colony, LIG, MIG, HIG, Rajput Dhaba area
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
DTR replacement work by LT Shakti Nagar Zone (jumper open work).

The power company has said that these works are necessary to improve electricity supply in the city. Power supply will be restored after the work is completed. Residents are requested to cooperate during the scheduled shutdown.

