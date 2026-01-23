 MP News: 'Bengalis Safer In Madhya Pradesh Than West Bengal, Union Minister JP Nadda's Veiled Attack At Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Elections-- VIDEO
Union Minister JP Nadda said that Bengalis are safer in Madhya Pradesh than in West Bengal while addressing a gathering in Jabalpur on Basant Panchami. He paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, praised Bengal’s role in nation-building, and called for freeing Bengal from misgovernance and connecting it to the country’s mainstream development.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister JP Nadda sparked a controversy while addressing a Bengali Club in Jabalpur on Friday.

He took a veiled dig at CM Mamta Banerjee ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal, and said, "Bengalis are safer in Madhya Pradesh than they are in Bengal." He appealed public to support BJP and help them 'free' Bengal.

Nadda, also, extended greetings on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, calling him a symbol of courage and sacrifice in India’s freedom struggle.

Nadda said, “Netaji could have lived a comfortable life as an ICS officer, but he chose to fight for India’s freedom. He gave a new direction to the independence movement and remains a source of inspiration for all.”

Turning to contemporary Bengal, JP Nadda made a strong statement: “I want to send a message to Bengal. Bengalis are safer in Madhya Pradesh than in West Bengal. The state has become unsafe for many communities. We must free Bengal from misgovernance and connect it to the mainstream development path.”

He appreciated the efforts of the City Bengali Club for inviting him and highlighted the contribution of Bengal to India’s development.

Nadda emphasised the party’s connection with Bengal, stating, “Bengali pride is linked with the nation’s vision. What Bengal thinks today, India will think tomorrow. Bengal has played a key role in shaping the country.” He added that if Netaji were alive today, the country’s map might have been different, praising his unwavering courage and dedication.

Nadda also spoke about Swami Vivekananda, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and other leaders who contributed to India’s culture, unity, and freedom. He highlighted efforts to preserve heritage, mentioning the inclusion of Shantiniketan in UNESCO’s World Heritage list and the recognition of Durga Puja, and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s role in these achievements.

He urged people to take inspiration from the past and work towards change, saying, “The Bengal that once gave direction to India today stands in helplessness. We must free Bengal from poor governance and ensure security and development for all.”

The minister concluded by reinforcing his party’s commitment to Bengal’s progress and the safety of its people in line with India’s national vision.

