 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Returns From Davos For A Packed Day In State; From Bala Bose Ceremony With Union Minister JP Nadda To Maa Narmada Aarti In Jabalpur—Know CM's Full Itinerary
Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav returned to Jabalpur from the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos, where he signed a key MoU with DP World. On Friday, he will attend the centenary closing ceremony of the Siddhi Bala Bose Association, participate in a Kanya Vivah mass marriage program, interact with industrialists, visit Jal Mandir, and conclude with Maa Narmada Aarti at Gwarighat.

Friday, January 23, 2026
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): CM Mohan Yadav received a grand welcome at Jabalpur's Dumna airport on Friday morning after his return from Davos, Switzerland, where he participated in the World Economic Forum 2026.

CM recieves a grand welcome

CM Yadav arrived at Dumna Airport around 11:15 am aboard a state aircraft and received a warm welcome from senior state and local leaders, including Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, Member of Parliament Ashish Dubey, Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh Annu, and MLAs Ashok Rohani and Sushil Tiwari Indu.

Centenary year closing ceremony with JP Nadda

During his Jabalpur visit, CM Yadav is scheduled to attend several key events. Firstly, Yadav along with Former BJP National President JP Nadda participated in the centenary year closing ceremony of the Siddhi Bala Bose Association. The duo unveiled a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. They also took a tour around the library.

The centenary year closing ceremony was hosted at City Bengali Club in Madhataal.

Mass marriage program

Post event, CM Yadav will participate in a mass marriage program organised under the Chief Minister's Kanya Vivah Yojana. The mass marriage is going to be held at Garrison Ground in Sadar.

Homage to Netaji

Later, on the 129th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, CM Yadav will pay homage and offer floral tributes to Netaji's iconic statue at the Central Jail.

CM's industrial meet

After which CM is scheduled to participate in an interaction program with renowned industrialists at Hotel Kalchuri focusing on investment opportunities and business development in Madhya Pradesh. He will also visit the Jal Mandir at Sheetalpuri on Ukhri Road to oversee religious and community activities.

Maa Narmada Aarti

At last, Yadav will conclude the day in the evening by immersing in the aarti of Maa Narmada at Gwarighat, a major spiritual event in the city.

World Economic Forum 2026

Notably, during his Davos visit in the World Economic Forum 2026 he signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DP World, a leading Dubai-based company in the global logistics sector.

He also met Mr. Eugene Willemsen, CEO of PepsiCo, to discuss the company’s growth plans in Madhya Pradesh

