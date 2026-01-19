 MP News: 'Become Job Creators, Not Seekers,' CM Mohan Yadav Addresses Students Of Delhi University-- VIDEO
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav urged youth to become job creators while interacting with students at Delhi University’s Madhyanchal Utsav. Highlighting that MP has the country’s lowest unemployment rate, he credited youth-focused policies. He advised students to gain quality education, return home, and help develop the state with government support under PM Modi’s leadership.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 04:20 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday urged young people to focus on becoming ‘job creators’ rather than job seekers. 

He was speaking during an interaction with students at the ‘Madhyanchal Utsav’ held at Delhi University.

Addressing students, the Chief Minister said the state government is fully committed to supporting the dreams and aspirations of the youth and is standing with them at every step.

MP achieves lowest unemployment rate

CM Yadav also expressed happiness over Madhya Pradesh achieving the lowest unemployment rate in the country. He called it a result of the state’s youth-focused policies and initiatives.

He said, “Aaj desh ke andar sarvadhik kam berozgari wala agar koi rajya hai, to hume garv hai wo Madhya Pradesh hai. Sabhi yuvaon ko rozgar dilane me jo saksham siddh ho raha hai…..(If there is any state in the country with the lowest unemployment rate today, we are proud to say it is Madhya Pradesh. The state is proving capable of providing employment opportunities to all sections of youth).” 

CM urges youth to study and come back ‘home’

As most of the youth migrate for jobs to top tier cities and even abroad, CM urged the youth to acquire good quality education, strengthen their foundation and then come back to ‘home’ to contribute to the state's advancement.

The CM said, “Isliye aap padho aur aage badho, lekin phir ghar aao. Aapki alag-alag prakar ki manzilein intezaar kar rahi hai, jo aapke mukam tak pahuchayegi. Aapke sapnon me rang bharne ka mauka degi, sarkar aapke sath khadi rahegi. Sarkar ke madhyam se aap pradesh aage badhao, mananiye Modi jee ke netritva me desh aage badhega…..(Therefore, study well and move ahead, but return home. Different opportunities are waiting for you, which will help you reach your goals and add colours to your dreams. The government will stand by you at every step. Through your efforts and with government support, the state will progress, and under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Modi ji, the country will move forward.)

