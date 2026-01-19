MP News: Deadline For CUET (PG) 2026 Application Extended, Indore's DAVV Issues Notification-- Check Details

MP News: NTA Extends CUET (PG) 2026 Application Deadline, Correction Window Announced | Canva

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submitting the online application form for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (CUET-PG) 2026. Indore's Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has issued a notification, mentioning the details.

The decision was taken after NTA received several requests from candidates seeking more time to complete the application process.

According to the official notice, candidates can now submit their CUET (PG) 2026 application form and pay the examination fee till January 20, 2026, up to 11:50 pm.

This extension gives aspirants additional time to complete the registration without any last-minute rush.

Dates for correction window

NTA has also announced the dates for the correction window. Candidates will be allowed to make corrections or edit details in their online application forms from January 23 to January 25, 2026, up to 11:50 pm.

Corrections can be made only through the official website https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ when the editing window is active.

If any candidate faces problems while filling out the application form, they can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or send an email to helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official NTA website for the latest updates and important information related to CUET (PG) 2026.

Exams in March

As per the official schedule, the application process for CUET PG 2026 started on December 14, 2025.

The CUET PG 2026 examination will be held in March 2026 in computer-based mode. The test will be conducted across 292 cities in India and at 16 international centres worldwide.

The exam will cover 157 subjects and will be conducted in 3 sessions for each candidate, with each paper lasting 90 minutes.

Candidates who have completed a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university are eligible to apply. Final-year undergraduate students can also apply, provided they meet the admission requirements during counselling.