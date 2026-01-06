Indore News: CUET-UG Registrations Begin, DAVV To Offer Admission In 28 Courses | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Registration process for Common University Entrance Test–Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 has begun for admission to undergraduate programmes run by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

Students can apply for preferred courses till January 30, while January 31 has been fixed as last date for payment of registration fee.

As per schedule, candidates will get an opportunity to make corrections in registration forms between February 2 and February 4. University officials said DAVV has included 28 undergraduate and integrated programmes under CUET-UG 2026, with admissions to be offered on around 1,850 seats across various teaching departments.

No changes have been made to course offerings this year. Officials said same UG and integrated programmes have been retained, which have consistently attracted strong interest from students in previous years. Trend analysis of last four years shows courses such as LLB and MBA-MS have been among most preferred.

In addition, programmes including BCom (Honours), BA (Honours) Economics, BCA, BPharma, five-year integrated MBA, and MCA have also received a large number of applications in recent admission cycles.

According to university data, student interest in undergraduate programmes has been significantly higher than postgraduate courses. While UG programmes received thousands of applications, first phase of CUET-PG registrations witnessed comparatively lower enrolment numbers