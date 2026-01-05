MP News: MLA Pratima Bagri Jerks Mics & Walks Off After Media Questions Indore's Contaminated Water Deaths-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Pratima Bagri jerked the mics and walked off after being asked about the water tragedy in Indore that killed 17 people, on Monday.

The incident happened while she was addressing media post event. The clip soon spread widely on social media.

She is Pratima Bagri minister in MP



When she was questioned about the deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore, she pushed away the mike and ran off.



Such shameless people are ministers . No resignation no accountability in BJP .

According to information, reporters asked the minister about the cause of the water contamination in Indore that killed 17 people, leaving 1000+ infected. Instead of answering or even showing empathy, Minister Bagri pushed the mics aside and left the spot without making any statement.

जब मंच, फीता और कैमरा हो — आगे

जब जवाबदेही और सवाल हों — ख़ामोशी



लोकतंत्र में सत्ता सवालों से मजबूत होती है,

चुप्पी से नहीं।



Indore water contamination:

Indore water contamination:

Questions from media — Pratima Bagri, MoS Urban Administration (MP) pushes the mic aside and walks away.

In an earlier case, she snapped at journalists who questioned her about the arrest of her brother, Anil Bagri, in a ganja smuggling case. As she stepped out of the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre in Khajuraho, a reporter asked for her reaction, following which she appeared irritated and replied, “Zabardasti ki baat kyun karte ho tumlog?” before walking away.

'Zabardasti ki baat...' Minister Pratima Bagri snaps at media for questioning her brother's arrest in ganja smuggling case.#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/jOvB92GOU1 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 9, 2025

Safe drinking water is a basic need, and people expect clear answers from the government when such failures occur.

State authorities have said that an investigation is underway to find out how the water supply got polluted.