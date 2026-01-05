 MP News: MLA Pratima Bagri Jerks Mics & Walks Off After Media Questions Indore's Contaminated Water Deaths-- VIDEO
MLA Pratima Bagri avoided media questions on deaths caused by contaminated drinking water in Indore. When reporters sought answers, she pushed the microphone aside and walked away without commenting. The incident, caught on camera and shared on social media, triggered criticism, with many questioning the government’s accountability in a serious public health issue.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Pratima Bagri jerked the mics and walked off after being asked about the water tragedy in Indore that killed 17 people, on Monday.

The incident happened while she was addressing media post event. The clip soon spread widely on social media.

According to information, reporters asked the minister about the cause of the water contamination in Indore that killed 17 people, leaving 1000+ infected. Instead of answering or even showing empathy, Minister Bagri pushed the mics aside and left the spot without making any statement.

In an earlier case, she snapped at journalists who questioned her about the arrest of her brother, Anil Bagri, in a ganja smuggling case. As she stepped out of the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Centre in Khajuraho, a reporter asked for her reaction, following which she appeared irritated and replied, “Zabardasti ki baat kyun karte ho tumlog?” before walking away.

Safe drinking water is a basic need, and people expect clear answers from the government when such failures occur.

State authorities have said that an investigation is underway to find out how the water supply got polluted.

