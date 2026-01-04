 CUET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts At cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here
CUET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts At cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here

CUET UG 2026: Registration Process Starts At cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here

CUET UG Registration 2026 has begun on the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in, with applications open from January 3 to January 30, 2026. The exam is tentatively scheduled between May 11 and 31, 2026. Eligible Class 12 pass candidates can apply online, upload documents, pay fees, and submit forms within the deadline.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
CUET UG 2026 registration | examinationservices.nic.in

CUET UG Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) began the application procedure for the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Eligible aspirants can apply online on the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG Registration 2026: Important dates

The important dates are as follows:

1. Start of application process: 3 January 2026

2. Last date to apply: 30 January 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

3. Last date to make the payment: 31 January 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

4. Correction window date: 2 February to 04 February 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

5. Announcement of exam city: To be announced later

6. Admit card release date: To be announced later

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025 Issued At sebi.gov.in; Check Details Here
7. Examination dates: Between 11 May and 31 May 2026 (tentative)

8. Responses and answer key release date: To be announced later

9. Result date: To be announced later

CUET UG Registration 2026: How to apply?

To register for the CUET UG 2026, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, finish the registration using basic details.

Step 4: Next, applicants need to log in and fill out the application form carefully.

Step 5: Now, upload the needed documents, pay the application fee online and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to register for CUET UG 2026

CUET UG Registration 2026: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants should have finished the 12th grade from a recognised state or central board, or have completed an Intermediate or two-year Pre-institution examination from a qualified institution or board. Candidates who passed the Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination are also qualified to submit an application.

Those who have completed a Diploma recognised by AICTE or a State Board for a minimum of three years, or who have passed the Senior Secondary examination administered by NIOS with at least five subjects, may apply. Applicants who finished the final examination of the two-year course at the NDA's Joint Services Wing are also eligible to apply.

CUET UG Registration 2026: Application fees

The application cost for general category applicants for all three subjects is Rs 1000. They'll have to pay Rs 400 for each new topic. OBC (NCL) and EWS pay Rs 900 and Rs 375, respectively. While SC, ST, PwD, PwBD, and third-gender applicants must pay Rs 800 and Rs 350 for each additional subject.

