SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025 Issued At sebi.gov.in; Check Details Here

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025 | sebi.gov.in

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued the SEBI Grade A hall ticket 2025 for the Phase I test. Aspirants who registered for the Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) recruitment can now obtain their hall tickets from the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in.

According to the official timetable, the SEBI Grade A Phase I exam will be conducted on January 10, 2026. Aspirants should be aware that the admit card will be available on the website until January 10; thus, it is recommended that they download and preserve it ahead of time. The hall ticket is an essential document for attending the exam. Without it, applicants will be denied entry to the examination centre.

SEBI Grade A Phase I Hall Ticket 2025: Details mentioned

The admit card contains vital information such as the applicant's name and roll number, the exam date and shift timing, the address of the test centre, and essential exam day guidelines.

SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the SEBI Grade A Phase I hall ticket 2025, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Vacancies” section, and then the SEBI Grade A admit card 2025-related link.

Step 3: After this, click on the admit card download link.

Step 4: Next, log in using the details such as registration number and password.

Step 5: Now, the SEBI Grade A Phase I admit card 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the SEBI Grade A Phase I hall ticket 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the SEBI Grade A Admit Card 2025

Note: Aspirants must carefully review all of the information displayed on their admit card. In the event of an error, they should notify SEBI authorities immediately.

SEBI Grade A Exam 2025: Important guidelines

Aspirants must bring a printed copy of their hall ticket and a valid picture ID to the examination centre. They are urged to arrive at the exam centre well before the reporting time specified on their admit card and to follow all SEBI instructions.