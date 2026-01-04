 Bihar STET Result 2025 To Be Announced Tomorrow; Here's How To Download
Bihar STET Result 2025 will be released by BSEB tomorrow, January 5, 2026, on bsebstet.com. Candidates who appeared for the exam between October 14 and November 16, 2025 can check their results using login credentials. The scorecard will show marks, qualifying status and other details. Category-wise qualifying marks apply.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
Bihar STET Result 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is all set to release the results of the Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025) tomorrow, January 5, 2026. Once the result is out, applicants can check their qualifying status on the official website of BSEB at bsebstet.com. Students who took the exam between October 14 and November 16, 2025, can check the scores using their login credentials.

Bihar STET Result 2025: How to download?

To download the Bihar STET result 2025, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB STET at bsebstet.com.

Step 2: Go to the STET result 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as user ID & password and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the Bihar STET Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Bihar STET Result 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Bihar STET Result 2025: Details mentioned

The Bihar STET Result 2025 scorecard will carry key details related to the candidate and their performance in the examination. These include the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, paper (Paper I or II), subject, category, marks obtained, and qualifying status, indicating whether the candidate has passed or failed.

Bihar STET Result 2025: How to calculate marks?

Candidates can calculate their Bihar STET 2025 scores using the official marking scheme. Each correct answer carries one mark, and there is no negative marking for incorrect or unattempted questions. The total score is calculated by multiplying the number of correct responses by one.

Bihar STET Result 2025: Qualifying marks

To qualify for the Bihar STET 2025 examination, candidates must secure the minimum category-wise passing marks. General category candidates need 50 per cent or 75 marks, while BC candidates must score 45.50 per cent or 68.25 marks. OBC candidates require 42.50 per cent or 63.75 marks. For SC, ST, PwD and women candidates, the qualifying percentage is 40 per cent, which equals 60 marks.

