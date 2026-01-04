 HTET 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHTET 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Details Here

HTET 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Details Here

HTET Registration 2025 will close soon on bseh.org.in, as per the Haryana Board of Secondary Education. The exam is held for three levels—Classes 1–5, 6–8, and 9–12—with separate papers and syllabus. Aadhaar is not mandatory for applying, and candidates can edit details during the correction window on January 4 and 5, 2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
HTET Registration 2025 | htet.eapplynow.com

HTET Registration 2025: The Haryana Board of Secondary Education (HBSE) will finish the application process for the Haryana Teachers' Eligibility Test (HTET) in 2025 on its official website, bseh.org.in.

HTET 2025 is conducted for three distinct teaching levels. Level 1 is for candidates who wish to teach Classes 1 to 5, Level 2 is meant for those aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8, and Level 3 is for applicants aiming to teach Classes 9 to 12. Candidates can apply for one or more levels based on their educational qualifications, with each level having a separate question paper and syllabus.

HTET Registration 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

FPJ Shorts
All About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place
All About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place
'Entire Bangladesh Can't Feel Safe..': Government Adviser Calls For BCB To Request T20 World Cup 2026 Venue Shift
'Entire Bangladesh Can't Feel Safe..': Government Adviser Calls For BCB To Request T20 World Cup 2026 Venue Shift
After KKR Row, Mustafizur Rahman Named In Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Squad, Litton Das To Captain
After KKR Row, Mustafizur Rahman Named In Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Squad, Litton Das To Captain
BMC Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Urges State Election Commission 'Cancel Elections Where Candidates Chosen Unopposed...'
BMC Election 2026: Uddhav Thackeray Urges State Election Commission 'Cancel Elections Where Candidates Chosen Unopposed...'

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE at bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the HTET 2025 application link.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to register using basic personal details.

Step 4: Next, fill out the academic & contact information, upload required documents, make the payment and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to submit the form

Read Also
Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Full Schedule Here
article-image

HTET Registration 2025: Exam details

The HTET exam takes place offline. OMR answer sheets are used. All questions are multiple choice. The paper contains 150 questions. Each question is worth one mark. The total number of marks is 150. Candidates have two hours and thirty minutes to complete the paper. There are no negative markings.

HTET Registration 2025: Aadhaar card is not mandatory

The official notice reads, "In this regard, while providing detailed information, Board Secretary Shri Munish Sharma (IAS) stated that the Hon’ble Supreme Court has not made Aadhaar card compulsory for examinations; rather, it has said that Aadhaar can be accepted as a means of identification. In accordance with the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, Aadhaar card is not mandatory while submitting the online application for HTET–2025."

HTET Registration 2025: Correction window

As per the official notice, applicants can make the online corrections on January 4 and 5, 2026. The fields in which candidates can make the corrections are: photograph, signature, thumb impression, level, subject selection (Level 2 and 3), caste category, disability category, and home state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Society Security Guard Arrested For Robbing & Brutally Assaulting Student In Andheri East

Mumbai: Society Security Guard Arrested For Robbing & Brutally Assaulting Student In Andheri East

HTET 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Details Here

HTET 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Details Here

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Full Schedule Here

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Full Schedule Here

NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026 Declared; Here's How To Check

NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026 Declared; Here's How To Check

2025 JEE Exam: Delhi HC Bench Upholds Single Judge Order Dismissing Plea Against NTA

2025 JEE Exam: Delhi HC Bench Upholds Single Judge Order Dismissing Plea Against NTA