 Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Full Schedule Here
Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Full Schedule Here

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Full Schedule Here

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025 is underway for 482 MD, MS and PG Diploma seats. Registration was held from January 3–5, 2026, with choice filling on January 6–7. The seat allotment result was declared on January 11, and selected candidates must report to allotted colleges between January 16 and 17, 2026, via dme.assam.gov.in.

Sakshi Gupta
Updated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: The Assam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling round 3 is underway by the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) in Guwahati. Applicants who passed the NEET PG test can submit their applications for round 3 counselling by going to the official website of DME at dme.assa.gov.in.

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Important dates

The Round 3 counselling process for Assam NEET PG 2025 has begun with registration from January 3 to 5, 2026. Choice filling and locking for this round was held from January 6 to January 7, 2026. The processing of seat allotment took place between January 8 and January 10, 2026. The round 3 result was declared on January 11, 2026, and selected candidates were required to join their allotted institutions from January 16 to January 17, 2026.

Read the official notice here

Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: How many seats?

The Assam NEET PG 2025 round 3 counselling will include 482 MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats. MD and MS seats would be distributed based on state merit rank, applicant selections, accessible vacant seats, reservation rules, and other counselling criteria.

NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026 Declared; Here's How To Check
Assam NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2025: Documents Required

During the counselling and admission process, candidates must submit several essential documents. These include the NEET PG admit card, secondary school leaving certificate as proof of date of birth, a copy of the NEET PG result, Class 12 mark sheet, MBBS passing certificate, and a valid photo identity card such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, voter ID, passport, or ration card. In addition, candidates must provide two passport-size photographs, a 12-month internship completion certificate, a medical registration certificate, and any other documents specified in the official prospectus.

Direct link to register

Assam NEET PG Counselling 2025: Merit List Details

The Round 3 merit list for Assam NEET PG 2025 will be prepared based on multiple criteria, including the candidate’s state rank, domicile status, graduation details, and other eligibility-related information as prescribed in the official guidelines.

Note: Aspirants are urged to finish the registration and choice filling process within the time frame specified, and to check the official website on a regular basis for more updates on Assam NEET PG counselling 2025 round 3.

