 NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026 Declared; Here's How To Check
NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026 Declared; Here's How To Check

NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026 Declared; Here's How To Check

NTA has declared the SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026 on exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta. Candidates can download their scorecards using application number and password. A merit list will be prepared for counselling-based seat allotment under the SHRESHTA scheme. The exam was held on December 21, 2025, across 106 centres in 73 cities nationwide.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 11:35 AM IST
NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026 | exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta/

NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the National Entrance Test for the Scheme of Residential Education for Students in High Schools in Targeted Areas (SHRESHTA NETS) 2026.

Aspirants who participated in the examination can now download their scorecard on the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta/. To view the SHRESHTA NETS 2026 scorecard, applicants must log in using their application number and password.

NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026: Merit list

A merit list will be created based on the SHRESHTA NETS 2026 results. The merit list will be released following each round of counselling, and students will be assigned seats based on their merit position. Applicants' qualifying requirements, self-declaration, and other relevant documents will be reviewed later in the admission process in accordance with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's standards.

Read the official notice here

NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026: How to download?

To download the NTA SHRESHTA NETS Scorecards 2026, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA SHRESHTA at exams.nta.nic.in/shreshta/.

Step 2: After this, click on the SHRESHTA NETS 2026 scorecard link.

Bank Of India Recruitment 2025-26: Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here
Step 3: Next, enter the details such as application number and password and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the SHRESHTA NETS 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the SHRESHTA NETS 2026 scorecard and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Click here to check the NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026

Note: Aspirants should visit the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment's official website regularly for updates on SHRESHTA NETS 2026 admissions.

NTA SHRESHTA NETS Exam 2026 Dates

According to the official announcement, the NTA conducted the SHRESHTA NETS 2026 examination in pen-and-paper mode on December 21, 2025. The exam was held at 106 examination centres throughout 73 cities in India.

NTA SHRESHTA NETS Result 2026: Helpdesk

For any questions about the SHRESHTA NETS result 2026, candidates can contact the NTA: NTA Help Desk: 011-40759000/011-69227700; Email: shreshta@nta.ac.in.

