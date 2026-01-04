Bank Of India Recruitment 2025-26: Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details Here

Bank Of India Recruitment 2025-26 | bankofindia.bank.in

Bank of India recruitment 2025-26: The online application window for Credit Officer recruitment will close tomorrow, January 5, 2026 by the Bank of India (BOI). Qualified applicants can apply online on the official website of BOI at bankofindia.bank.in before the deadline.

Bank of India recruitment 2025-26: Vacancy details

Under the Bank of India Recruitment 2025–26, a total of 514 vacancies have been announced across three management scales. Of these, 36 posts are available in Senior Management Grade Scale-IV (SMGS-IV), 60 posts fall under Middle Management Grade Scale-III (MMGS-III), and the largest share of 418 vacancies is allocated to Middle Management Grade Scale-II (MMGS-II).

Note: Reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) shall be allocated in accordance with Government of India regulations.

Bank of India recruitment 2025-26: How to apply?

To submit the application form for this recruitment, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BOI at bankofindia.bank.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the Careers tab and click on the Recruitment of Credit Officers in GBO Stream 2025-26 link.

Step 3: After this, click on the Apply Online link.

Step 4: Next, finish the registration process, make the payment as per the category and then submit.

Note: Keep the registration number and password safe.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Bank of India recruitment 2025-26: Eligibility criteria

a. Education qualification: Aspirants should have a bachelor's degree from an accredited university. Professional qualifications such as Chartered Accountant (CA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India (ICWA), or Master of Business Administration (MBA) / Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) in Banking or Finance are preferred, depending on the position and pay scale.

b. Age limit (as on November 1, 2025): For Middle Management Grade Scale-II (MMGS-II), the age limit is 25 to 35 years. Candidates applying for Middle Management Grade Scale-III (MMGS-III) must be between 28 and 38 years of age, while those aspiring for Senior Management Grade Scale-IV (SMGS-IV) should fall in the 30 to 40 years age bracket. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen categories as per government norms.

c. Experience requirements: Applicants for MMGS-II posts must have a minimum of three years of officer-level experience after acquiring the required qualification, including at least two years in MSME, corporate or commercial credit. For MMGS-III and SMGS-IV positions, candidates are required to have between five and eight years of relevant experience in banking and credit-related roles, depending on the scale applied for.