NTA JEE Main 2026: Deadline For Photo Verification Certificate Submission Extended Till January 15; Details Here

JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline for submitting a photo verification certificate for JEE Main 2026 to provide a chance to aspirants if their documents are pending and do not match. According to a notice issued on January 2, 2026, a window for photo verification is now open till January 15, 2026.

This extension has come on the heels of inconsistencies that were noticed between the live photos uploaded during the application process and the photos in the UIDAI database, having been identified by the NTA. This largely occurred during the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 for candidates who registered using identity proofs other than Aadhaar cards between October 31 and November 27, 2025.

To address the issue, the NTA had introduced a verification mechanism requiring affected candidates to upload a signed and attested certificate along with a recent passport-size photograph. Initially, the attestation was to be done by the candidate’s School or College Principal or Headmaster. However, following representations from candidates regarding difficulty in accessing these authorities, the NTA revised the guidelines and expanded the list of authorised attesting officers.

Read the official notice here

Now, attestation is possible by a Class-I Gazetted Officer, like Tehsildar, Revenue Officer, SDM, or, in the case of NRIs, by a Class-I Gazetted Officer at the Indian Embassy.

In addition, the applicants taking the test needs to carry a hard copy version of the certificate that has been uploaded during registration to the test centre, as it might result in difficulties in gaining entry or identity verification on the test date.

In case of difficulties faced by anybody, they can contact the NTA. The contact numbers and emails are available. Candidates must keep checking the official website of the NTA to know the latest information related to JEE Main 2026. This shift signifies the vision of the NTA to maintain equality while honouring the integrity of JEE Main.