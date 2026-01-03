 Viral Video Shows Schoolchildren Risking Lives In Overcrowded SUV In UP's Kushinagar
A viral video from Padrauna in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district has triggered outrage after showing schoolchildren dangerously overcrowded inside a small vehicle, with some standing or hanging from the rear. The visuals have raised serious concerns over child safety, lack of school transport facilities, and administrative negligence, prompting calls for urgent action.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 05:04 PM IST
Viral Video | X

Viral Video: A video circulating widely on social media from Padrauna in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district has sparked outrage and a heated debate over student safety and school transport infrastructure in rural India. The visuals show a group of schoolchildren crammed inside a small vehicle, with some students seen standing, sitting on the floor, or even hanging from the rear of the van while it is in motion.

In the video, the vehicle was being used to transport schoolchildren to and from school, allegedly due to a lack of adequate transportation facilities in the area. The video has drawn sharp criticism from citizens, education activists, and parents, who have flagged serious concerns about child safety and administrative negligence.

Netizens reactions

As soon as the video went viral on social media, many users started dropping their opinions in the comment section. One user commented, "Scary.. road par agar kuch durghatna hoti hai to bahar nikalne se pehle hi aadhe to ghut jayenge andar." Another user said, "India is saving resources in its own way, though the method might surprise some—unique stories on the path to a $5-trillion economy!" A third user wrote, "Can't agree more in this, RTO is a sleeping authority."

As per existing guidelines, school vehicles are required to meet specific safety standards, including limits on passenger capacity. Overcrowding not only endangers children’s lives but also reflects broader issues of inequality in access to basic services.

Following the circulation of the video, local residents have urged the Kushinagar district administration and education department to take swift action, investigate the matter, and ensure safe, regulated transportation for students. The incident has reignited conversations around infrastructure gaps in rural education and the urgent need to prioritise children’s safety over cost-cutting measures. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

