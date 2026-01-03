After Video Of Dancers Performing At Govt School In MP's Daita Goes Viral, Principal Issues Clarification

Viral Video | Instagram

Viral Video: A New Year celebration inside a government school has triggered a massive controversy in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, after a video went viral on social media. The video reportedly belongs to a government middle school in Parasari village, showing the female dancers performing inside the school premises while people could be seen showering money and dancing together.

According to the media reports, school principal Balwan Singh said that permission for the programme was secured from the local panchayat. He claimed the panchayat secretary Rinku Yadav and sarpanch Neelam Parihar had approved the event. The principal said the gathering was described as a cultural programme organised after school hours as part of the New Year celebrations.

The visuals have triggered widespread outrage and raised serious questions regarding the appropriateness of such an event within an educational institution.

As per the media reports, the programme was organised during New Year celebrations and was held within the school campus after regular school hours. No sooner did the video surface online than it created a storm within the education department and local administration. Many asked how a government school could be used as a venue to host such events when it was meant for providing education and discipline.

The district authorities have taken serious note of the incident. DPC Rajesh Shukla said the video had come to his notice, and a written explanation has been sought from the school principal. He said every programme organised on the school premises must be conducted strictly according to the prescribed rules and guidelines. An inquiry is in progress to find out who gave permission for the programme and whether the conditions of the approval, if any, have been violated.

The administration is continuing with its probe, and action will be taken if any rule violations are found. The incident triggered a broader debate on the misuse of educational spaces and the accountability of authorities.