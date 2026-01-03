BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026 | bel-india.in

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: The registration process for the Trainee Engineer positions is underway by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Eligible individuals can apply online through BEL's official website, bel-india.in. The application process started on December 29th 2025. The registration window will close on January 9, 2026, and the written test will be administered on January 11, 2026.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive will fill 119 positions within the business. The recruitment includes posts for Trainee Engineer-I across multiple disciplines and Trainee Officer-I (Finance) with a detailed reservation breakup. For Trainee Engineer-I, Electronics has 65 posts (UR-30, OBC-20, EWS-04, SC-07, ST-04), Computer Science has 6 posts (EWS-03, ST-03), Mechanical has 37 posts (UR-15, OBC-10, EWS-03, SC-06, ST-03), Electrical has 8 posts (UR-04, OBC-02, EWS-01, SC-01), and Chemical has 1 post (UR-01). Under Trainee Officer-I (Finance), there are 2 posts, with 1 reserved for SC and 1 for EWS candidates.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application fee is ₹150/- plus 18% GST. The application cost should be paid through SBI Collect (online). Applicants belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are excused from paying the application fee.

Aspirants should ensure that when paying application fees through SBI Collect, they enter the same mobile number and email address as they used in the application form.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc Engineering (4-year study) from an accredited institute/university/college in a variety of disciplines is necessary. As of January 1, 2026, the age restriction for General and EWS candidates should not exceed 28 years.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Marking scheme

The written test requires a minimum score of 35% for General/EWS/OBC-NCL and 30% for SC/ST/PwBD. The selection process will involve a 100-mark written test, with a ¼-mark penalty for incorrect responses.

BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure will consist of a written exam. The written test will be held at Bharat Electronics Limited in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Screening and selection will be based on the information given by candidates in their application forms.