 SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2025: Final Answer Key, Response Sheets Out; Details Here
SSC has released the final answer keys, response sheets, and results for the Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2025 on ssc.gov.in. Candidates can access their final answer keys, response sheets, and marks using login credentials from January 2 (6 PM) to January 17, 2026. The computer-based exam was held on November 28, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the final answer keys, applicant response sheets, and results for the Stenographer Grade C and Grade D Examination 2025. Aspirants who took the computer-based exam can now examine and download these documents on the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

The official notice reads, "The Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2025 on Commission’s website on 02.01.2026 (6:00 PM). Candidates may check their individual Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates’ Response Sheet(s) from 02.01.2026 (6:00 PM) to 17.01.2026 (6:00 PM) by using their Registration Number and Password during the period specified."

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2025: Important dates

According to the official notification, the final answer keys and response sheets were posted on January 2, 2026, at 6:00 PM. The documents will be accessible online until January 17, 2026, at 6:00 PM. The results of the Computer-Based Examination for Stenographer Grades C and D on November 28, 2025.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D final answer key 2025: How to download?

Applicants can get the final answer key, response sheet, and marks by following the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Commission at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, log in using the Registration Number and Password

Step 3: After this, click on the 'Final Answer Key and Response Sheet – Stenographer Grade C & D Examination 2025' link.

Step 4: Next, the final answer key, along with the response sheet, will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Now, check the marks or scorecard carefully.

Step 6: Download the final answer key and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download

Following the announcement of the results, the Commission has made accessible the final answer key, applicants' response sheet, and marks of qualified and non-qualified applicants. During the stated period, only candidates with an application login can see all of these details. Aspirants can view their results by logging in with their registered ID and password.

