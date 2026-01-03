IIMC PhD Admissions 2025-26: Registration Process Underway; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

IIMC PhD Admissions 2025-26 | iimc.gov.in

IIMC PhD admissions 2025-26: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), a deemed-to-be University under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, has begun accepting online applications for admission to its Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Program for the academic year 2025-26. The PhD curriculum is available in both full-time and part-time formats.

Reservations would be made in accordance with Central Government guidelines for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer), Economically Weaker Sections, and Persons with Disabilities. International scholars can apply for supernumerary seats in accordance with institute guidelines.

IIMC PhD admissions 2025-26: How many seats are available?

A total of 22 seats are being offered under the programme. Of these, 18 seats are allocated for Full-Time PhD candidates, while 4 seats are reserved for Part-Time PhD candidates.

IIMC PhD admissions 2025-26: Important dates

1. Start of online application process: January 1, 2026

2. Last date to apply: January 30, 2026

3. Part-Time Entrance examination: February 15, 2026

4. Result date: February 20, 2026

Direct link to apply

5. Interview shortlist release date: February 23, 2026

6. Start of interview: March 9, 2026

7. Declaration of final result: March 19, 2026

8. Admission and document verification: March 23 to March 27, 2026

9. Commencement of coursework: April 1, 2026

IIMC PhD admissions 2025-26: Required Documents

Applicants must submit all necessary documents during the application process. These include the Class 10 certificate, postgraduate degree certificate and marksheets, and the UGC NET scorecard, if applicable. Candidates belonging to reserved categories must provide a category certificate. Additionally, applicants are required to submit a Statement of Purpose of 500 words and a Research Proposal of 2,000 words. Part-Time PhD candidates must also furnish a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer.

Read the official brochure here

IIMC PhD admissions 2025-26: Eligibility Criteria

For the Full-Time PhD, candidates must hold a Master’s degree in Journalism, Mass Communication, or allied disciplines with a minimum of 55 per cent marks, or a four-year Bachelor’s degree with a research component and at least 75 per cent marks. Applicants must also have qualified for the UGC NET in Mass Communication and Journalism.

For the Part-Time PhD, candidates must meet the same academic qualifications as Full-Time applicants. In addition, they must be currently employed, possess at least three years of work experience in media, communication, or allied fields, and submit a No Objection Certificate from their employer.