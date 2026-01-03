MHT CET 2026: Registration Process Starts Soon; Check Details Here

MHT CET registration 2026 soon | Canva

MHT CET registration 2026: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is likely to start the registration process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026 soon. Once the registration window opens, candidates can apply online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

APAAR ID required

Aspirants for the MHT CET 2026 must provide their Aadhaar number and APAAR ID throughout the registration procedure. The APAAR ID is a unique academic identification that is used to keep student records in the national digital education system. This information will be used for identification verification during the examination and admissions process.

Note: Aspirants must ensure that their Aadhaar information, such as name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), photograph, address, and cellphone number connected to the Aadhaar, is valid and up to date before proceeding with the registration process.

MHT CET registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit the form for the MHT CET registration 2026, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MHT CET 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to register with the details such as Aadhaar number, APAAR ID, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 4: Next, log in and fill out the form with the personal and academic details.

Step 5: Now, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: Ensure that the Aadhaar and APAAR ID details match those on official records.

MHT CET 2026: Exam twice a year

From 2026 onwards, MHT CET will be held twice a year, in April and May. Aspirants may participate in one or both sessions, and the highest score will be selected for admission. The entrance examination will be held for admission to engineering, technology, pharmacy, and other professional programs offered by Maharashtra colleges.

MHT CET 2026: Tentative schedule

The tentative examination schedule indicates that for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group, Session 1 will be conducted from April 11 to April 19, 2026, while Session 2 is scheduled from May 14 to May 17, 2026. For the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group, Session 1 is proposed to be held from April 21 to April 26, 2026, followed by Session 2 from May 10 to May 11, 2026.