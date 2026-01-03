APSC CCE Mains Result 2025 Declared; Direct Link Here

APSC CCE Mains Result 2025 | apsc.nic.in

APSC CCE Mains Result 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) mains results 2025. The results were released on the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in. The result PDF solely provides the roll numbers of those selected. Individual scorecards have not yet been published.

Those whose roll numbers are listed in the result PDF are eligible for the Interview / Viva-Voce phase. The Assam Public Service Commission has informed that the schedule for interviews will be released separately on its website.

APSC CCE Mains Result 2025: How to download?

To download the APSC CCE Mains Result 2025 PDF, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the 'result' section.

Step 3: After this, select the 'Combined Competitive Examination Mains Result 2025' link.

Step 4: Next, open the APSC CCE mains result 2025 PDF file.

Step 5: Now, applicants can search for their roll number by using the Ctrl+F function.

Step 6: Download the APSC CCE mains result 2025 PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to download the APSC CCE Mains Result 2025

APSC CCE 2025: Exam dates

The Assam Public Service Commission held the Combined Competitive Examination mains 2025 in two shifts on October 11, 12, and 13, 2025. Whereas, the preliminary examination was conducted on June 8, 2025.

APSC CCE 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure for APSC CCE 2025 consists of a preliminary examination, a primary written examination, and an interview/personality test.

About APSC CCE 2025

APSC CCE 2025 is a state-level competitive exam conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission to recruit candidates for various administrative and allied services in Assam government departments.