MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Notification For 949 Vacancies Released; Details Here

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026 notification for higher education positions. Once the registration process starts, applicants can apply on the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Vacancy details

This recruiting campaign has resulted in the announcement of 949 Assistant Professor openings across numerous areas and categories.

The recruitment process includes the distribution of posts by subject and category in the fields of Arts, Commerce, Social Science, and Science. Chemistry has 160 open positions, Physics has 145, Commerce has 94, and Economics has 84. There are 77 vacancies in history and 74 in geography. Hindi and English account for 57 and 56 positions, respectively. The remaining topics are Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, Law, Geology, Sanskrit, and Yogic Science. There are vacancies in the General, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories.

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Important dates

a. Notification issue date: December 31, 2025

b. Start of application process: February 27, 2026

c. Last date to apply: March 26, 2026

MPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

a. Age limit: The minimum age to submit an application for the MPPSC Assistant Professor positions is 21 years. The maximum age limit has been set at 40 years old. Those who belong to reserved groups would be eligible for age relaxation per Madhya Pradesh government norms. Before applying, aspirants must look at the official notification for information on the category and relaxation.

b. Education qualification: To be eligible, applicants must have a Master's degree in the relevant topic with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade from a reputable university. In addition, aspirants must have passed the UGC, CSIR, or ICAR NET, as well as the state-level SET or SLET test. According to UGC regulations, applicants with a PhD degree are exempt from the NET, SET, or SLET requirements. All educational credentials must be earned from reputable universities in India or beyond.