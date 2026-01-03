 IIT Jodhpur Sets New Innovation Benchmark By Filing Record 86 Intellectual Property Rights In 2025, Highest Since Inception
Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 06:57 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) | X @iitjodhpur

Jaipur: The Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur (IIT Jodhpur) has achieved a significant milestone in its innovation journey by filing a record 86 Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) during the calendar year 2025, marking the highest number of IPR filings in a single year since the institute's inception in 2008.

Patents, Designs and Copyrights Reflect Over 150 Percent Annual Growth

The IPR filings in 2025 include 77 patent applications, 5 design registrations, and 4 copyrights, spanning a wide spectrum of emerging and interdisciplinary domains. This is a year-on-year growth of more than 150 percent over the previous year's IPR filings.

The officials of IIT Jodhpur said that the patent applications cover advanced engineering solutions, healthcare technologies, materials and manufacturing processes, energy systems, and digital innovations, among others.

Several inventions are designed to address real-world challenges, with a strong emphasis on affordability, sustainability, and scalability, aligning with national priorities and societal needs.

Director Highlights Research with Purpose and National Impact

Director of IIT Jodhpur, Prof. Avinash Kumar Agarwal, said, “This record number of IPR filings reflects IIT Jodhpur’s deep commitment to research with purpose. Our focus has always been on creating knowledge that leads to impact—solutions that are ethical, sustainable, and nationally relevant.

Commending the faculty, researchers, and students for their dedication and innovation, he said that this milestone is a strong foundation for greater technology translation and industry engagement. The IPRs should now be licensed and converted to products and processes, generating wealth for the country and helping realize the dream of Viksit Bharat.

