 'Provocative, Inflammatory': JNU Administration On 'Qabr Khudegi' Slogans Raised Against PM Modi & Amit Shah
JNU administration took cognisance of a viral video showing alleged left-wing students raising slogans against PM Modi and Amit Shah during a January 5 programme. Calling the slogans provocative and contemptuous of the Supreme Court, the university sought an FIR. BJP leaders condemned protesters as “Urban Naxals.”

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
'Qabr Khudegi' Slogans Raised By Left-Wing Students Against PM Modi, Amit Shah On JNU Campus In Support Of Umar Khalid & Sharjeel Imam | X/ Pradeep Bhandari

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Tuesday (January 6) took cognisance of a video of ‘left-wing’ students raising "qabr khudegi" slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The university's Chief Security Officer (CSO), Naveen Yadav, said that the slogans raised by the protesting students were “highly objectionable, provocative, and inflammatory".

Students reportedly associated with left-wing organisations, including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) and All India Students’ Association (AISA), gathered to observe the sixth anniversary of the violence that occurred in JNU on January 5, 2020, under the title “A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba".

"During the course of the programme, subsequent to the judicial verdict on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, the nature and tone of the gathering changed significantly. Certain students began raising highly objectionable, provocative, and inflammatory slogans. It is a direct contempt of the Honorable Supreme Court of India," Yadav said.

"The raising of such slogans is wholly inconsistent with democratic dissent, violates the JNU Code of Conduct, and has the potential to seriously disturb public order, campus harmony, and the safety and security environment of the University," he added.

The university requested the police to lodge an FIR in the matter.

Reacting to the protests, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed the students who raised anti-Modi slogans as the “tukde ecosystem".

"These slogans chanted by Tukde ecosystem in JNU after Sharjeel Umar denied bail. This is an anti-India bunch of Urban Naxals. But it’s not just them..," Poonawalla said in an X post. He also accused opposition leaders of supporting Khalid and Imam.

BJP's Pradeep Bhandari also called the protesters “Urban Naxals".

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court denied bail to Khalid and Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

