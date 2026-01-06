 KEAM Registration 2026 Starts At cee.kerala.gov.in; Here's How To Apply
KEAM Registration 2026 Starts At cee.kerala.gov.in; Here's How To Apply

KEAM Registration 2026 has begun at cee.kerala.gov.in for admission to Engineering, Architecture, and Medical courses in Kerala. The last date to apply is January 31, 2026, while document upload closes on February 7. The KEAM CBT exam will be held from April 13 to 25, 2026, in India and select overseas centres.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
KEAM Registration 2026 | cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM Registration 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala, has begun the registration procedure for KEAM 2026. Applicants who want to take the examination for admission to Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical courses can locate the link on CEE Kerala's official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The deadline to apply is January 31, 2026. The deadline for uploading other relevant certificates/documents is February 7, 2026.

Aspirants should only apply once for any or all of the courses. Please do not transmit a printout of the Acknowledgement page or any other papers to the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.

KEAM Registration 2026: How to apply?

To submit an application for the examination, applicants need to follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KEAM 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates have to enter the registration details and then submit.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, pay the application fees, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to register for KEAM

article-image

KEAM 2026: Exam dates

The Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination (Computer-Based Test) will be conducted on April 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, and 25, 2026, at designated venues in all districts of Kerala, as well as in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and the UAE.

Read the official notification here

KEAM 2026: Application fees

The application fee varies by course and category and must be paid online only. For Engineering and B.Pharm courses, the fee is Rs 925 for General candidates, Rs 400 for SC candidates, and nil for ST candidates. For Architecture and Medical & Allied courses, General candidates must pay Rs 650, SC candidates Rs 260, while ST candidates are exempted from the fee.

Candidates opting for the UAE as the examination centre must pay an additional Rs 16,000 along with the application fee, as per the prospectus. All examination timings will follow Indian Standard Time. The application and additional fees, once paid, are non-refundable under any circumstances.

