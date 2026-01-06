 CBSE Launches Free Psycho-Social Counselling For Class 10, 12 Students Ahead Of Board Exams
CBSE has begun Phase 1 of its free psycho-social counselling service for Class 10 and 12 board students from January 6 to June 1, 2026. The initiative offers 24/7 toll-free IVRS support and tele-counselling by trained experts to help students manage exam stress, time management, and mental well-being ahead of board exams starting February 17.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the first phase of its Annual Free Psycho-Social Counselling Service for the students preparing for the class 10th and 12th Boards, from January 6th, 2026. This counselling service will continue until June 1st, 2026, to help students relieve stress associated with exams and keep their mental health in check during such a critical phase.

According to CBSE’s press release, counselling activities have been arranged for students so that they can confidently move into their upcoming theory papers that start from February 17, 2026. Even now, the Board has reaffirmed its commitment towards their complete development, considering mental health counselling also equally important as preparation for studies.

The distinctive feature of this initiative is the availability of a toll-free IVRS service, 24/7, in Hindi as well as in English, on 1800-11-8004. This assistance is offered in respect of stress-free study methods, time management, stress management, as well as answers to common questions regarding CBSE exams. It also provides crucial contact numbers.

Moreover, CBSE has introduced tele-counselling facilities that function from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm on working days. The list includes 73 trained professionals in the form of principals, counsellors, special educators from other affiliated schools under CBSE, and licensed psychologists who will counsel students. It also illustrates that 61 counsellors are in India, and 12 counsellors are stationed in other countries such as Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman, and the UAE.

CBSE has also made available the cyber resources related to managing stress, studying, and emotional health on its website. Use of these resources should be made to develop healthy, positive experiences.

