Cold Wave Forces School Closures Across States; Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand Extend Winter Holidays

School Winter Holiday: As winter tightens its grip across parts of India, state governments have stepped in with precautionary measures to protect schoolchildren from harsh weather conditions. Prolonged cold waves and dense fog have prompted several states to extend school holidays, disrupting the reopening of institutions after winter breaks.

Rajasthan Holiday

In Rajasthan, around 20 district schools have been closed due to extreme cold and fog, as reported by TNN. Schools are supposed to open back after winter vacations on Tuesday, but now are extended by many districts. Schools in Jaipur remain closed for students up to Class 5 until January 10, 2026, and Classes 6 to 8 until January 8, 2026. However, the district administration has mentioned that only students are asked to remain at home, while teaching and non-teaching staff are obliged to go to school. School exams will take place as scheduled.

Tripura winter holidays

The state of Tripura has also ordered the shutdown of all government-run and privately managed schools from January 6 to January 10, 2026, due to extreme cold weather, according to ANI. The School Education Department has instructed the District Education Officers to carry out the directive on all schools, according to an ANI report.

Jharkhand schools closed

The shutdown of educational institutions from pre-nursery to class 12 until January 8, 2026, has also been imposed in the state of Jharkhand, as reported by TNN. According to the School Education and Literacy Department, the shutdown has been implemented, considering the health issues of the children. However, teachers and non-teaching staff are required to attend the educational institutions, and the health authorities may take suitable decisions regarding pre-board exams.

Adding to the weather-related challenges, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several Jharkhand districts, including Lohardaga and Hazaribag, while poor visibility has also impacted flight operations in Ranchi.