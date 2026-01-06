 Cold Wave Forces School Closures Across States; Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand Extend Winter Holidays
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCold Wave Forces School Closures Across States; Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand Extend Winter Holidays

Cold Wave Forces School Closures Across States; Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand Extend Winter Holidays

Severe cold wave and dense fog have led several states to extend school winter holidays to protect students’ health. Rajasthan closed schools in around 20 districts, Tripura shut all schools till January 10, and Jharkhand extended closures till January 8. While students stay home, staff must attend, and exams will be held as scheduled.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
School Winter Holiday 2026 | Canva

School Winter Holiday: As winter tightens its grip across parts of India, state governments have stepped in with precautionary measures to protect schoolchildren from harsh weather conditions. Prolonged cold waves and dense fog have prompted several states to extend school holidays, disrupting the reopening of institutions after winter breaks.

Rajasthan Holiday

In Rajasthan, around 20 district schools have been closed due to extreme cold and fog, as reported by TNN. Schools are supposed to open back after winter vacations on Tuesday, but now are extended by many districts. Schools in Jaipur remain closed for students up to Class 5 until January 10, 2026, and Classes 6 to 8 until January 8, 2026. However, the district administration has mentioned that only students are asked to remain at home, while teaching and non-teaching staff are obliged to go to school. School exams will take place as scheduled.

Read Also
UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025: Window To Fill Updated Information Opens; Details Here
article-image

Tripura winter holidays

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: BJP MP & Former Union Minister Narayan Rane Denies Retirement Rumors, Affirms Commitment To Active Politics
Maharashtra: BJP MP & Former Union Minister Narayan Rane Denies Retirement Rumors, Affirms Commitment To Active Politics
BMC Elections 2026: 5 Pressing Issues Faced By Mumbaikars That Have Taken Centre Stage Ahead Of Civic Body Polls
BMC Elections 2026: 5 Pressing Issues Faced By Mumbaikars That Have Taken Centre Stage Ahead Of Civic Body Polls
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G With 200-Megapixel Sensor Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G With 200-Megapixel Sensor Launched In India: Price, Specifications
'I Do Not Know Anything About This': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Narayan Rane's Retirement Hint
'I Do Not Know Anything About This': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar On Narayan Rane's Retirement Hint

The state of Tripura has also ordered the shutdown of all government-run and privately managed schools from January 6 to January 10, 2026, due to extreme cold weather, according to ANI. The School Education Department has instructed the District Education Officers to carry out the directive on all schools, according to an ANI report.

Jharkhand schools closed

The shutdown of educational institutions from pre-nursery to class 12 until January 8, 2026, has also been imposed in the state of Jharkhand, as reported by TNN. According to the School Education and Literacy Department, the shutdown has been implemented, considering the health issues of the children. However, teachers and non-teaching staff are required to attend the educational institutions, and the health authorities may take suitable decisions regarding pre-board exams.

Adding to the weather-related challenges, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for several Jharkhand districts, including Lohardaga and Hazaribag, while poor visibility has also impacted flight operations in Ranchi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cold Wave Forces School Closures Across States; Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand Extend Winter Holidays

Cold Wave Forces School Closures Across States; Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand Extend Winter Holidays

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2026 Hall Tickets Likely By End January Or First Week Of February; Check...

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2026 Hall Tickets Likely By End January Or First Week Of February; Check...

AILET 2026 First Merit List To Be Released On January 8 At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2026 First Merit List To Be Released On January 8 At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Pakistan: Female Student Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 4th Floor At Private University In Lahore

Pakistan: Female Student Attempts Suicide By Jumping From 4th Floor At Private University In Lahore

UPSC November 2025 Mains Result OUT For Assistant Director, Marketing Officer, Personal Assistant...

UPSC November 2025 Mains Result OUT For Assistant Director, Marketing Officer, Personal Assistant...