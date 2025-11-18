UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025: Window To Fill Updated Information Opens; Details Here

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025 |

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission has allowed applicants who cleared the UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025 to fill out their updated information. Applicants can access the window on the UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025: How to update the information?

Applicants can follow the steps outlined below to update the information:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the window link.

Step 3: Next, candidates need to enter their login details and then submit.

Step 4: Next, fill in the details.

Step 5: Once done, download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to fill in the information

Note: UPSC announced the Civil Services mains test results on November 11, 2025. Candidates who completed the main exam are allowed to participate in the personality test/interview.

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025: How to check?

To check the result, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘UPSC CSE Results’ link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, select the link and then add the login credentials.

Step 4: Now, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025: Personality tests dates

Dates for these candidates' personality tests (interviews) will be announced in due time, and they will take place at the Union Public Service Commission's office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The timetable for personality tests (interviews) will be made accessible accordingly.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2025: E-Summon Letters

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) for the applicants will be made accessible in due course and may be accessed from the Commission's website.

Aspirants who are unable to download their e-Summon Letters must notify the Commission's office promptly by letter, phone (011-23385271, 011-23381125), fax (011-23387310, 011-23384472), or email (csm-upsc@nic.in).