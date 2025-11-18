CMAT 2026: Registration Process Extended Till November 24; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

CMAT Registration 2026 | Canva

CMAT 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration window for CMAT 2026. Now, the deadline to register is November 24, 2025. Candidates can view the official notification on CMAT's official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

The final transaction charge can be paid through November 25, 2025. The rectification window will be available on November 26 and will close on November 28, 2025.

"In continuation to the Public Notice dated 17 October 2025 regarding submission of online application of form and in response to multiple requests received from the candidates to extend the last date for online application form, NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for CMAT-2026, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam." the official notice reads.

CMAT 2026: How to apply?

To apply for this exam, applicants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Next, candidates need to register themselves.

Step 4: After this, candidates need to fill out the application form.

Step 5: Now, upload the documents (if necessary), make the payment of the application fee, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

CMAT 2026: Application fees

The application cost is ₹2500/- for general male aspirants. The application fee for female, Gen-EWS, SC/ST, PwD/PwBD, *OBC-(NCL) and third gender candidates is ₹1250/-. The charge should be paid online.

CMAT 2026: Eligibility criteria

To appear for CMAT 2026, a candidate must be an Indian citizen and at least 20 years old, as there is no upper age limit for the exam. Applicants should hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised institution. Those who are currently in the final year of their undergraduate program and expect their results to be declared before the admission process for the 2024–25 academic session can also apply.