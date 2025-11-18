 Delhi News: 2 CRPF Schools Receive Bomb Threats Prompting Immediate Evacuation; Nothing Suspicious Found
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi News: 2 CRPF Schools Receive Bomb Threats Prompting Immediate Evacuation; Nothing Suspicious Found

Delhi News: 2 CRPF Schools Receive Bomb Threats Prompting Immediate Evacuation; Nothing Suspicious Found

Two CRPF-run schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Tuesday after an unidentified caller claimed explosives were planted on the premises. Police, fire services and bomb squads evacuated both schools in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka, but no explosives were found. The call was declared a hoax, and police are tracing the caller to determine the motive.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Delhi News: 2 CRPF Schools Receive Bomb Threats Prompting Immediate Evacuation; Nothing Suspicious Found | File Pic (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Two CRPF-run schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Tuesday morning after an unidentified man called the Police Control Room (PCR) claiming that explosives had been planted on the premises, officials said.

About The Threat

The call, made around 9 am, warned that bombs were placed in the CRPF schools located in Prashant Vihar and Dwarka, prompting immediate mobilisation of local police, bomb disposal squads and the Delhi Fire Services.

"After receiving the call, teams were rushed to both locations and the school buildings were evacuated as a precaution," a senior police officer said.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi News: 2 CRPF Schools Receive Bomb Threats Prompting Immediate Evacuation; Nothing Suspicious Found
Delhi News: 2 CRPF Schools Receive Bomb Threats Prompting Immediate Evacuation; Nothing Suspicious Found
India Tops US International Student List Again In 2024-25 With 3.63 Lakh Enrolments
India Tops US International Student List Again In 2024-25 With 3.63 Lakh Enrolments
Karnataka: Bengaluru Metro Receives Bomb Threat Email Over Alleged Harassment Of Staffer; Police Launch Probe
Karnataka: Bengaluru Metro Receives Bomb Threat Email Over Alleged Harassment Of Staffer; Police Launch Probe
'The Missing $533 Million From Byju’s Alpha Was Round-Tripped Right Back To Raveendran & His Affiliates': Delaware Bankruptcy Court
'The Missing $533 Million From Byju’s Alpha Was Round-Tripped Right Back To Raveendran & His Affiliates': Delaware Bankruptcy Court
Read Also
India Tops US International Student List Again In 2024-25 With 3.63 Lakh Enrolments
article-image

He said the caller's phone switched off soon after the threat was issued, and attempts to trace him are ongoing.

"We thoroughly inspected the schools, and nothing suspicious was found. The threat was declared a hoax," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Police are analysing call records and technical details to identify the caller and ascertain the motive behind the hoax threat, the officer added.

No injuries or damage were reported.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi News: 2 CRPF Schools Receive Bomb Threats Prompting Immediate Evacuation; Nothing Suspicious...

Delhi News: 2 CRPF Schools Receive Bomb Threats Prompting Immediate Evacuation; Nothing Suspicious...

India Tops US International Student List Again In 2024-25 With 3.63 Lakh Enrolments

India Tops US International Student List Again In 2024-25 With 3.63 Lakh Enrolments

BBOSE Releases Dummy Admit Cards 2025 For Classes 10 & 12; Corrections Window Closes Today

BBOSE Releases Dummy Admit Cards 2025 For Classes 10 & 12; Corrections Window Closes Today

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025: Window To Fill Updated Information Opens; Details Here

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2025: Window To Fill Updated Information Opens; Details Here

Puducherry: Schools, Colleges Shut Amid Heavy Rain Warning; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Puducherry: Schools, Colleges Shut Amid Heavy Rain Warning; IMD Issues Yellow Alert