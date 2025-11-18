GATE 2026: Exam Timetable Issued; Check Details Here

GATE 2026 Exam Schedule | Canva

GATE Exam 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, issued the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 exam timetable on the IIT GATE's official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. The exam will be administered in CBT format. The examination lasts three hours and consists of thirty test papers.

GATE Exam 2026: Full timetable

According to the website, the full schedule is:

1. Saturday, February 07, 2026

a. 9:30 am – 12:30 pm: AG, ES, GG, IN, MA, MN, TF, XE, XL

b. 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm: AE, BT, CH, CY, GE, PH, XH

2. Sunday, February 08, 2026

a. 9:30 am – 12:30 pm: CS-1, ST

b. 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm: CS-2, EY, NM, PE

3. Saturday, February 14, 2026

a. 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (FN): CE-1, EE, PI

b. 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (AN): BM, CE-2, ME, MT

4. Sunday, February 15, 2026

a. 9:30 am – 12:30 pm (FN): EC

b. 2:30 pm – 5:30 pm (AN): AR, DA

GATE 2026: Important dates

Along with the exam dates, the rectification window has opened. The correction window begins on November 18, 2025, at 10 a.m. and ends at 11:59 p.m. The GATE 2026 result will be announced on March 19, 2026.

GATE 2026: How to make the correction?

Aspirants can correct the application form by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT GATE at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the GATE 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details, and then the application form will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Next, make the corrections in the application form and then submit.

Step 5: Download the corrected application form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

About the GATE 2026

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level examination that evaluates candidates’ comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Commerce, Arts, Architecture, and Humanities. GATE 2026 is being conducted jointly by IISc and all IITs under the National Coordination Board (NCB) of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India. For the 2026 session, IIT Guwahati is serving as the Organising Institute.