Kerala Revises K-TET Rules For Teacher Recruitment And Promotions After Supreme Court Mandates

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has issued new guidelines on the Kerala Teachers' Eligibility Test (K-TET) for appointments and promotions in government and aided schools, following recent Supreme Court judgments on the mandatory nature of Teachers' Eligibility Tests.

The decision comes in the background of a Supreme Court judgment dated August 7, 2023, and a later ruling on September 1, 2025, in Writ Petition No 1385/2025 and connected civil appeals.

The government said it sought clarification from the Director of General Education and examined the issue in detail before issuing the revised norms.

As per the new guidelines, candidates who have cleared either K-TET Category I or Category II will continue to be eligible for appointment as Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) teachers.

However, those who have passed K-TET Category III will be considered only for High School Teacher posts.

The government has also clarified that High School language teachers must possess both K-TET Category III and Category IV qualifications.

In a major change, the earlier exemption from K-TET for candidates holding higher qualifications such as SET, NET, MPhil, PhD or MEd has been withdrawn. The government said these candidates will now also have to clear the relevant K-TET category.

For promotions, only serving High School teachers who have K-TET Category III qualification will be considered for promotion as Headmasters and for by-transfer appointments to Higher Secondary School Teacher (HSST) and HSST (Junior) posts.

The existing exemptions for Central Teachers' Eligibility Test (CTET) candidates will continue. Those who have passed the CTET Primary Stage will be eligible for LP teacher appointments, while candidates with CTET Elementary Stage qualification can be considered for UP teacher posts.

The government has said that current procedures for promotion to the post of Higher Secondary School Principal will remain unchanged.

For by-transfer promotions to various teaching posts, only candidates who hold the relevant K-TET qualification of the concerned category will be considered.

Earlier, General Education Minister V Sivankutty had said the state would file a review petition or approach the Supreme Court seeking clarity on the judgment, which made TET mandatory for all school teachers.

He had pointed out that the Supreme Court had examined laws and rules framed by the Union government. Since education comes under the Concurrent List of the Constitution, he had said the Centre should consider bringing in fresh legislation to address the concerns raised by the verdict.

The State government clarified that the newly issued guidelines will be in force for now, but will be subject to the final decision of the review petition pending before the Supreme Court.

