BHEL Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here

BHEL Recruitment 2026 | careers.bhel.in

BHEL Recruitment 2026: The registration process for the Project Engineer (FTA Grade I) and Project Supervisor (FTA Grade III) positions is underway by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Applicants can still apply on the official website of BHEL at careers.bhel.in. According to the official notification, a total of 20 openings have been announced.

BHEL Recruitment 2026: Important dates

The important dates are as follows:

a. Start of online application procedure: December 22, 2025

b. Last date to apply: January 12, 2026

c. Last date to mail the printed copy is for general areas: January 19, 2026 and for far-flung areas: January 27, 2026

d. Notification date: December 22, 2025

BHEL Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

a. Education qualification: Applicants for the Project Engineer position must hold a full-time BE or B.Tech degree in a relevant engineering discipline from a reputable university. Aspirants for the Project Supervisor position should have a full-time diploma or BE/B.Tech degree in the relevant field. Some positions may also require appropriate job experience, as stated in the official notification.

b. Age limit: The highest age restriction for Project Engineers is 35 years, while for Project Supervisors it is 32. Candidates from the SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved groups are eligible for age relaxation under government laws.

BHEL Recruitment 2026: How to apply?

Aspirants should apply online at careers.bhel.in, and then mail the signed application form and necessary documents to the address listed in the notification.

Direct link to apply

BHEL Recruitment 2026: Salary structure

Those hired for this position will receive a competitive monthly compensation. Project Engineers can make between Rs. 95,000 and Rs. 1,00,000 per month, while Project Supervisors can earn between Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 48,000 per month, depending on their expertise and location.

BHEL Recruitment 2026: Selection process

The selection procedure will begin with the shortlisting of applications, followed by an interview or personal interaction. There is no written exam for this position.

BHEL Recruitment 2026: Application fees

The application price is around ₹236 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates. SC, ST, PWD, and Ex-Servicemen candidates are normally exempt from paying the charge.