APSET 2025 Notification Out; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

APSET 2025 Notification | apset.net.in

APSET 2025 Notification: An official notification for the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2025) has been issued by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government. To apply for this test, whenever the portal opens, applicants need to visit the official website of APSET at apset.net.in.

APSET 2025 Notification: Important dates

The important dates are as follows:

1. Notification date: December 31, 2025

2. Start of application process: January 9, 2026

3. Last date to submit the form: February 9, 2026

4. Applications with a late fee of Rs 2,000: February 25, 2026

5. Applications with a late fee of Rs 5,000: March 5, 2026

6. Exam dates: March 28, 2026 and March 29, 2026

7. Hall tickets issue date: March 19, 2026

APSET 2025 Notification: Eligibility criteria

To submit an application, applicants must have a Master's degree from an accredited university. Aspirants in the General and EWS categories should have scored at least 55%. Candidates from the SC, ST, BC, PWD, and Third Gender categories must have at least 50% marks. Students who are in the last year of their Master's degree program are also eligible to take the test.

Read the official notification here

APSET 2025 Notification: Application fees

The registration cost for the APSET-2025 is Rs 1,600 for General Category candidates. BC and EWS applicants must pay Rs 1,300, while SC, ST, PWD, and Third Gender applicants pay Rs 900. The cost must be paid using a credit card, debit card, or online banking.

APSET 2025 Notification: Exam pattern

The APSET exam comprises two papers. Paper 1 is mandatory and focuses on teaching and research skills. Paper 2 is subject-specific, covering 30 distinct subjects provided by APSET. Both papers will be administered online as part of the same exam timetable.

About APSET 2025

Andhra University organises the examination in accordance with G.O.Ms.No.47 of the Higher Education (CE) Department and the new UGC guidelines 2023. The test is used to hire and promote Lecturers and Assistant Professors at Andhra Pradesh's universities and degree colleges.