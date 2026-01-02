Dharamshala Ragging: 19-Year-Old Female Student Dies After Physical Torture; Professor, Three Students Booked

Dharamshala College Tragedy | X

Dharamshala College Tragedy: The incident in a government degree college in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, has left the entire state in shock. A faculty member of the college and three female students have been named in serious cases of the demise of a 19-year-old girl. The cases involve ragging, physical torture, intimidation, and anticipatory charges of sexual harassment of the girl that ultimately led to her untimely death.

According to local media, FIR has been lodged at Dharamshala police station under sections 75, 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, along with Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009. The accused include a college professor and three girls from the same college. The incident occurred in September 2025.

The case arose from a complaint lodged by the father of the victim, a resident of Sidhbari in Dharamshala. The man claims his second-year daughter in college was beaten and threatened by the three college students on the campus, as well as the professor’s obscene gestures towards the concerned daughter.

As stated by her father, this has left his daughter very scared and strained, her health condition deteriorating daily. She has been receiving treatment at different hospitals in Himachal Pradesh, including Ludhiana, where she died during her treatment on December 26, 2025.

As per the local reports, the complainant attributed the delay in reporting the matter to the police to his daughter’s critical illness and the traumatic experience faced by his family following her death. Police authorities reported that following the assessment of the case and the initial investigation, a case has been filed, and a comprehensive investigation is currently being conducted.

However, Congress leader Jairam Thakur labelled this incident “shameful” for the police. He demanded a credible investigation to give the victim proper justice. The police have assured a thorough investigation with the strict application of the law on the person responsible.