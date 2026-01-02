SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Fresh Exam Dates Announced; Check Details Here

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 | Canva

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared new test dates for the remaining applicants in the Delhi Police Constable test 2025. These exam dates are for candidates who were previously unable to obtain exam centres due to technological limitations during the slot selection process.

The official notice reads, "The Commission vide its Notice dated 04.12.2025 had extended the facility of slot selection to the candidates. However, due to certain functional constraints, some candidates could not be allocated examination centres as per their choice of city/alternate city/date."

The Commission noted that the disparity between centre allotment and candidate choice was due to operational restrictions, and it opted to offer a separate schedule for individuals affected.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Exam 2025 dates

The remaining applicants will be examined on January 4, 5, and 6, 2026. Admission certificates for these applicants will be issued two to three days before the exam date. Candidates must download their admission cards from the SSC's official website.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025 offers 7,565 openings in Group C for both male and female candidates. The Delhi Police is recruiting for the position of Constable Executive. According to the job notification, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25. The shortlisted individuals would be appointed at Pay Level 3, with a remuneration ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will begin with a computer-based exam, which will be administered from December 18, 2025, to January 6, 2026. Candidates who pass the examination will be asked for the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test. Following that, document verification and a medical checkup will be conducted.