 HP TET Result 2025 Declared For November Session At hpbose.org; Direct Link Here
HPBOSE has declared the HP TET November 2025 results on January 2, 2026. Candidates who appeared for JBT, TGT, Shastri, LT, Punjabi and Urdu exams can check and download their scorecards at hpbose.org using their roll or application number.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
article-image

HP TET Result 2025: The results of the HP Teacher Eligibility Test (HP TET) for the November 2025 session have been made public by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Candidates can now view their scorecards if they took a variety of topics, such as JBT, TGT (Arts/Medical/Non-Medical), Shastri, LT, Punjabi, and Urdu.

On January 2, 2025, the HP TET Result 2025 was made public. Candidates can view their results by entering their application or roll number on their offical website, hpbose.org.

HP TET Result 2025: Important dates

HP TET Result 2025 Release Date: January 2, 2026

HP TET November 2025 Exam Dates: November 2 to November 16, 2025

HP TET Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to hpbose.org, the official website.

Step 2: Click on TET (Nov-2025) on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will appear; enter your roll number or application number immediately.

Step 4: Click the search button now.

Step 5: The screen will show your HP TET Nov 2025 result. Verify your qualifying status and grades.

Step 6: Take a printout of the scorecard PDF after downloading it for your records.

Direct link to check the result

HP TET Result 2025: Qualifying marks

Total Marks: 150

General Category:

- Minimum qualifying percentage: 60%

- Minimum qualifying marks: 90 out of 150

Reserved Category:

- Minimum qualifying percentage: 55%

- Minimum qualifying marks: 82.5 out of 150

The minimum qualifying marks are fixed by the exam authorities.

