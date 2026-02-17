 Haryana: 19-Year-Old Student From Telangana Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room At National Institute Of Technology, Kurukshetra
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHaryana: 19-Year-Old Student From Telangana Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room At National Institute Of Technology, Kurukshetra

Haryana: 19-Year-Old Student From Telangana Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room At National Institute Of Technology, Kurukshetra

A 19-year-old Computer Science student from Telangana was allegedly found dead in his hostel room at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Kurukshetra, Haryana. Police said he was alone at the time and no suicide note was recovered. His body has been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway as authorities await his family’s statement.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
article-image
Haryana: 19-Year-Old Student From Telangana Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room At National Institute Of Technology, Kurukshetra | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kurukshetra: A 19-year-old student from Telangana allegedly died by suicide at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Haryana's Kurukshetra district, police have said.

The student, identified as Angod Shiva, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room on Monday, police said here.

He was a resident of Maheshwari village in Rangareddy district, Telangana, and a first-semester student pursuing a degree in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at the institute and was staying in a hostel room on the campus.

No suicide note was found at the spot, police said.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana: 19-Year-Old Student From Telangana Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room At National Institute Of Technology, Kurukshetra
Haryana: 19-Year-Old Student From Telangana Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room At National Institute Of Technology, Kurukshetra
Mumbai Climate Week 2026 To Host Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar & Others: How To Reach Jio World Convention Centre In BKC By Metro, Train
Mumbai Climate Week 2026 To Host Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar & Others: How To Reach Jio World Convention Centre In BKC By Metro, Train
IDFC FIRST Bank Launches FD-Backed Hello Cashback Credit Card, Offers Up To 5% Cashback On Online & UPI Spends
IDFC FIRST Bank Launches FD-Backed Hello Cashback Credit Card, Offers Up To 5% Cashback On Online & UPI Spends
Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Special Train Services Till March-End To Manage Holi Rush
Mumbai: Western Railway Extends Special Train Services Till March-End To Manage Holi Rush
Read Also
CMAT 2026 Final Answer Key Released At NTA Portal; Result Expected Anytime Soon At cmat.nta.nic.in
article-image

At the time of the incident, Shiva was alone in his room. His two roommates, both from Haryana, had gone for lunch. Earlier in the morning, Shiva had attended his classes around 10 am. After the class, he returned to his room while his roommates left for lunch, officials said.

When Shiva did not come to the mess for lunch, one of his roommates went back to call him. The room was locked from the inside. Despite repeated knocking, there was no response. The roommate then went around to the rear side of the building and looked through a window, where he allegedly saw Shiva hanging from the ceiling fan.

The matter was immediately reported to the NIT administration, which informed the police.

Read Also
Odisha: Twin Brothers From Bhubaneswar Secure Identical Scores In JEE-Main 2026
article-image

In charge of a police post under Thanesar police station, Vinod Kumar, said the body has been taken into custody and kept in the mortuary of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) for post-mortem examination.

Police have informed Shiva's family members, who are expected to arrive soon. Further action will be taken based on the statement of the family, Kumar said.

During preliminary questioning, Shiva's friends told the police that he used to speak frequently on the phone, but they could not understand his native language. However, he conversed with them in Hindi.

Police have initiated proceedings under relevant sections of the law and are continuing their investigation into the matter.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana: 19-Year-Old Student From Telangana Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room At National Institute Of...
Haryana: 19-Year-Old Student From Telangana Dies By Suicide In Hostel Room At National Institute Of...
CMAT 2026 Final Answer Key Released At NTA Portal; Result Expected Anytime Soon At cmat.nta.nic.in
CMAT 2026 Final Answer Key Released At NTA Portal; Result Expected Anytime Soon At cmat.nta.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old MBA Student Murdered By Classmate In Indore; Accused Allegedly Performed...
Madhya Pradesh: 24-Year-Old MBA Student Murdered By Classmate In Indore; Accused Allegedly Performed...
Odisha: Twin Brothers From Bhubaneswar Secure Identical Scores In JEE-Main 2026
Odisha: Twin Brothers From Bhubaneswar Secure Identical Scores In JEE-Main 2026
Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Evacuations In Mohali Schools; Fortis Hospital Also Named
Punjab: Bomb Threat Emails Trigger Evacuations In Mohali Schools; Fortis Hospital Also Named