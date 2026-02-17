 CMAT 2026 Final Answer Key Released At NTA Portal; Result Expected Anytime Soon At cmat.nta.nic.in
CMAT 2026 Final Answer Key Released At NTA Portal; Result Expected Anytime Soon At cmat.nta.nic.in

NTA has released the CMAT 2026 final answer key in PDF format on its official website. Candidates can download it using the direct link. The CMAT 2026 result is expected to be announced soon.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
CMAT 2026 Answer Key: The CMAT 2026 Final Answer Key has been made available by the National Testing Agency. The official website now has the answer key in PDF format. The final answer key PDF is available for download on the official website for candidates who have submitted challenges on the CMAT 2026 tentative answer key.

CMAT 2026 final answer key has been released as a PDF document. The question ID and the option for the right response are included in the PDF.

CMAT 2026 Answer Key: Important dates

• CMAT 2026 exam conducted – January 25, 2026

• Provisional answer key released – January 31, 2026

• Objection window closed – February 2, 2026

• Final Answer key released - Februrary 17, 2026

• Result announcement (Expected) – February 17, 2026

Steps to download answer key

The official website now has the CMAT 2026 final answer key in PDF format. To get the PDF, follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to CMAT's official website.

Step 2: Select the PDF link for the CMAT Final Answer Key.

Step 3: The PDF answer key will appear.

Step 4: Store for future use

Direct link for final answer key

CMAT 2026: Update on result

The National Testing Agency will soon release the CMAT 2026 results. Applicants who took the Common Management Admission Test can download their scorecard by logging in with their application number and password. The scorecard will include the candidates' information, grades, and eligibility status. Applicants must download the scorecard in order to continue with their admissions process.

CMAT 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

See the following methods for downloading the scorecard:

Step 1: Go to cmat.nta.nic.in, the official CMAT website.

Step 2: Select the 'CMAT-2026 Scorecard' tab.

Step 3: Enter your CMAT 2026 application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: To view the dashboard, select the 'Submit' option.

Step 5: Print the scorecard after downloading it.

